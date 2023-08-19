Lewisburg, Pa. — Ticket purchases are now open for Susquehanna Valley Mediation's annual fall fundraiser, which will entail a relaxing evening of food, fun, and live music at Fero Vineyards and Winery.

The event will be held on September 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and feature a complimentary drink for each guest, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and music by the Folk Justice Band.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.svmediation.org and cost $30 per person, or $240 for a table of eight. All proceeds will directly contribute to SVM.

SVM provides conflict mediation, facilitation, and education services in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties, and offers specific programs for families in crisis, people involved in custody disputes, landlords and tenants, individuals returning home to the community from prison, and groups wanting to improve communication and collaboration.

Last year, SVM served over 1,650 people in the Valley through its programs and services. SVM volunteers gave over 2,000 hours to help their neighbors.

"We are excited to welcome everyone to our annual fall fundraiser as we come together to celebrate our accomplishments and support SVM’s work ahead to help people deal with difficult conflict and prevent future harm," said Susan Jordan, executive director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation. "This event not only helps us to raise essential funds but also lets us share with people more about what we do.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +5 Community garden becomes summer highlight for YMCA day camp kids