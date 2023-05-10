mediation group

Pictured from left: Heather Adams, Caleb Yoder, Joanne Troutman, staffer Meg Martin, Dina El-Mogazi, Rebecca Newton, Hope Goodling, Neina Brady, staffer Meredith Lemons, Lydia Witherite, Jeff Bierly, Janie Coyne, Teisha Spaid, trainer Susan Jordan, and Neil Ellison

Selinsgrove, Pa — Susquehanna Valley Mediation (SVM) welcomed 13 new volunteer mediators following a recent 40-hour training this spring.

“Our volunteers are the heart of what we do at SVM. We’re very excited to have this new group of mediators join our team. The more volunteers we have, the more we can do in our community,” said Executive Director and Trainer, Susan Jordan.

Following the training, new volunteers will be mentored by experienced mediators at the center, which mediates conflicts for residents of Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties. The center now has more than 40 active volunteer mediators. SVM’s mission is to build connections and support constructive responses to conflict in the Valley.

Volunteers mediate conflicts involving child custody, families in crisis, prison reentry, eldercare, parents and teens, neighbor conflict, landlord-tenant relations, workplace conflict, among others.

Anyone seeking mediation services or wanting to volunteer can contact the office at 570-374-1718.

