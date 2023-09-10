susquehanna university generic
Susquehanna University

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna University will recognize the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania with a brief service that remembers two university alumni who died in the attacks that day — both in the World Trade Center. 

The event will be held on Monday at noon at the university's 9/11 Memorial, located between Blough-Weis Library and Hassinger Hall on campus.

Colleen Supinski ’96 was on the 104th floor of the South Tower, where she was an associate trader for Sandler O’Neill & Partners, and Chris Vialonga ’93 was on the 92nd floor of the North Tower, where he worked as a foreign exchange trader for Carr Futures. Supinski was one of 66 Sandler O’Neill employees who died that day, and Vialonga was one of 69 Carr Futures employees to perish. 

Susquehanna’s 9/11 memorial overlooks the football stadium and track where Supinski and Vialonga spent much of their time as student-athletes. Supinski was on the women’s track and cross-country teams and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

Vialonga was a standout offensive lineman on the football team and a significant contributor to the 1991 South Region Championship squad’s run to the national Division III semifinals. He was also a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. 

