Lycoming County, Pa. – Susquehanna Valley CASA will hold its sixth annual Sleigh Dash for Heroes 5K Fun Run and Walk virtually this year, allowing participants to run or walk from noon on Dec. 4 through noon on Dec. 7. This year's run is sponsored by Pennsylvania Skill Charitable Giving and Miele Manufacturing.

To participate in the Sleigh Dash, there is a $25 registration fee. Participants who register by Dec. 1 will receive a free event t-shirt, and prizes will be awarded for runners, walkers, and best costumes for children and adults participating. Prizes will be decided based on photo and video submissions to SuperHero5K@SusquehannaValleyCasa.com. To register, visit SusquehannaValleyCasa.com.

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children is a dedicated nonprofit organization that advocates for local children in the court system who have been abused and neglected. The organization helps to ensure that each child will thrive in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home.

The program is a partner of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Lycoming County United Way serving Lycoming, Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.

Pennsylvania Skill Charitable Giving and Miele Manufacturing are sponsoring the event and have donated $5,000 to Susquehanna Valley CASA to recruit, train, and oversee volunteers.