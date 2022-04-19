Looking to give back to the Earth and celebrate Earth Day this week? Join the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership for a series of litter clean-up efforts along waterways and towns this April 19-24.

See below for more details, a schedule of participating locations, and contact information.

Lock Haven: Tuesday, April 19th - 22nd

On Tuesday, April 19th at 10 AM Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. is partnering with The City of Lock Haven to help clean up Main Street, Church Street, & Triangle Park.

On Wednesday, April 20th at 4 PM Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. is partnering with Lock Haven University to help clean up Glenn Rd.

On Thursday, April 21st at 10 AM Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. is partnering with The City of Lock Haven to help clean up 3 parks.

On Friday, April 22nd at 10 AM Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. is partnering with The City of Lock Haven to help clean up the Levee and area around it.

Click here to sign up as a volunteer.

Harrisburg: Thursday, April 21st

Private cleanup held by Barry Isett & Associates in the Capital Region.

Selinsgrove: Friday, April 22nd

Join Citizen's Climate Lobby for an Earth Day celebration at Rotary Field on Broad St, 4 PM - 8 PM on April 22nd. Tabling groups, food, music, activities, art, and more! Music will be provided by "Nine Degrees of Syncopation" and "DePortoland." Click here to learn more.

Susquehanna University is also having a private cleanup led by SGP.

Bloomsburg: Friday, April 22nd at 1 PM

Cleanup along the banks of the North Branch on Fort McClure Boulevard; led by the Town of Bloomsburg.

Montgomery: Saturday, April 23rd, 2 PM

Cleanup of Montgomery Park and the river bank. Volunteers will meet at the parking lot of Montgomery Park.

Newberry: Saturday, April 23rd, 9:30 AM

The Newberry Community Partnership is leading litter clean up in Newberry. Volunteers are asked to meet at the West End Christian Community Center (901 Diamond St. / the intersection of West Fourth St. and Diamond St.). If interested contact Julie 570-322-6828 or Bob 570-651-0634, or click here for updates.

Williamsport: Saturday, April 23rd at 1 PM

The SGP-led cleanup will take place along the Susquehanna River Walk and Timber Trail on the Williamsport side on Saturday, April 23rd, 1 - 4 PM. Volunteers will meet SGP staff at the Water Tower Square trail access at 1:00 PM to check-in. Interested groups should reach out to abechdel@susquehannagreenway.org for details.

Lycoming College is also having a private cleanup led by SGP.

Sunbury: Sunday, April 24th at 9:30 AM

Led by the Susquehanna River Cleanup Committee of Sunbury's Revitalization, Inc. Meet at Sunbury boat launch near the intersection of 2nd street and Rt.147 in Sunbury. From there, groups will disperse into marked territories. Volunteers will be offered a t-shirt as a thank you. Click here to sign up to be a volunteer.

Lewisburg: Sunday, April 24th, 2-4 PM

Led by Lewisburg Neighborhoods. Volunteers will meet on South 6th Street (look for the green tent). Cleanup materials will be provided and all ages are welcome. Interested volunteers should email Arden at acd020@bucknell.edu .

Athens & Sayre: Sunday, April 24th at 1 PM

Led by Futurescapes, this cleanup of the Diahoga Trail will take place at 1:00 PM. Meet at the Riverfront Park Boat Launch.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Spiritual editorial: Between two Sundays