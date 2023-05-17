Sunbury, PA. — Love the great outdoors? The Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo is the perfect chance to jumpstart your summer adventures.

With 50 booths of outdoor gear and information to explore, there's something for everyone at the expo, which will take place on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Marina

Learn from the experts in hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, climbing, camping, and more through hands-on clinics, presentations, and demonstrations. Featuring food trucks, live music, a beer garden, and vendors. Plus, stop by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership pavilion and enter a raffle to win a kayak package valued at $888.

The best part? Admission is free!

The Beer Garden will offer tastings, by-the-glass sales, and take-home purchases from Bald Birds Brewing, Eclipse Craft Brewing, and Pineknotter Brewing throughout the event for those ages 21 and older.

Food vendors:

Butch's Smokehouse Fixx: Various smoked foods and BBQ

Dida's Incredible Edibles: Ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, and more

Grab 'N Growl: Burgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, and Grabadillas

Pelican's: New Orleans-style shaved ice

Real Taste 570: Mexican street foods, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more

Educational events:

Miller's Wildlife Program: 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Miller's Wildlife and Conservation Specialists will be offering two live animal shows. These presentations will allow attendees to experience these creatures up-close while learning what makes them so incredible.

Native American Legends with Debra Takach: 11:30 a.m. Debra Takach is a professional storyteller who has been telling Native American legends and personal stories for over 20 years. For all age groups.

Underwater Photography with Michael Kinney: 12:15 p.m. With 10 years of underwater experience in the Susquehanna Watershed, Kinney will explain the use of entry-level underwater photography equipment, along with techniques on how to best capture river wildlife with a camera.

Lumber History with Scott Sagar, 1 p.m.: An overview of the 19th century lumber industry through the example of Lycoming County.

Music tent:

Dave Miller Band: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tapestries: 12-1 p.m.

Richard Findlay & Karen Meekds: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Activity areas:

Bringing Conscious Awareness to Outdoor Adventures: 12:15-1:15 p.m. Learn strategies and techniques for connecting body, breath, and mind awareness during outdoor adventures. Yoga mats provided.

Balance Bike Rodeo: All day, Booth 25. This kid-friendly event invites everyone to try out balance bikes, which consist of two wheels, handlebars, a frame, and a seat — but no pedals or chains. It's a great way to learn to ride!

Mountain Bike Demo Course: All day, Booth 48. Ski Valley Bike Shop will be offering a demo course with obstacles ranging in difficulty, from beginners to more advanced. Bikes and helmets will be provided.

Learn to Throw (and other disc golf basics): All day, Booth 7. DiscGolfPark will be demonstrating putting and throwing, explaining the sport, and selling disc golf equipment.

Spin Cast Rod Game with TK Tackle: All day, Booth 9. All ages can try their hand at this spin casting game.

Intro to Kayaking: 11 a.m. Boat launch. Signup at Booth 47 (limit 10). This is an entry-level clinic hosted by Riverside Adventure Company. Learn the basics of kayaking and get a little time to practice on the water with professionals.

Advanced Kayaking: 1:30 p.m. Participants will paddle a lap around the island. Not an entry-level activity.

For more information, visit Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.