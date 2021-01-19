Williamsport, Pa. -- The Susquehanna Community Bank donated $1,000 to Firetree Place through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program, the bank reported on Tuesday.

Krysia Ziegler, Community Banking officer of Susquehanna Community Bank presented a check to Jonaida Williams, facility director and Alec Eggerton, recreation director of Firetree Place, a non-profit licensed child-care community center located at 600 Capmbell Street, Williamsport, focused towards youth development.

“Firetree Place is focused on bettering the community and empowering youth to grow and succeed – a mission Susquehanna Community Bank is proud to support,” said Ziegler.

Firetree Place strives to build stronger communities through education, recreation, art, and social programs for the city of Williamsport and Lycoming County families.