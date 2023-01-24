Texas Roadhouse Golden Strip exterior _ 2021

Texas Roadhouse on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock Township is slated to open in March 2022. 

Williamsport, Pa. — Make your dinner plans around a good cause this evening, Jan. 24, at Texas Roadhouse in Williamsport. Ten percent of purchases will go towards Safe Kids PA, Lycoming County partner. 

Safe Kids PA Lycoming County Partner's mission is to reduce injuries and deaths of children through community education.

Funds will help with Safe Kids programs, such as education on safety, bike rodeos, and providing car seats for those in need.

Present the attached flyer at the Williamsport location to donate 10 percent of your purchase to Safe Kids PA.

