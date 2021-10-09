Superstars rock the Williamsport YMCA

NCPA reporter Ashley Little contributed to this story.

Williamsport, Pa. -- The YMCA in Williamsport was thumping Friday with the sounds of a dance party.

In fact, it was a gathering of superstars in the gym, dancing, drumming, and celebrating during their 'Beat-a-Thon.'

"This is a showcase of the Superstars program," said Chad Eberhart, CEO of the River Valley Regional YMCA. "It's a highlight of all the program has to offer."

Superstars is a class designed especially for individuals with special needs. Participants in the class are encouraged to move, developing motor skills coordination, stamina, strength, and confidence, according to Diana Logan, instructor and founder of the Superstars program.

Logan is certified to teach Drums Alive, a fitness class combining traditional physical fitness elements with the brain affected benefits of music and rhythm. "The drum patterns helped the brain to generate enhanced Alpha waves, synchronize the hemispheres, as well as enhance the healing of the body on many levels," according to the program's originator.

"Superstars was this idea I had 12 years ago that came from me going into an Intermediate Unit class and thinking, why couldn't we tailor this class for these students?"

Now, there are around 100 participants in the program which is held at both the Williamsport YMCA and Eastern Lycoming YMCA in Muncy.

"My favorite thing is the drumming," said Rachel, a Superstars member, who came to the YMCA on Friday for the Drum-a-Thon. "It's wild, it's a big party!"

While participants said they were eagerly anticipating Friday's special event, YMCA administrators, Superstar instructors and volunteers, Lycoming County Commissioners Scott Metzger and Rick Mirabito, and State Rep. Joe Hamm were also eager for the heightened awareness the event brings to the program.

"The grant for the Superstars program has ended, so we're looking for new funding sources," said Eberhart.

Having buy-in and support from county commissioners and State Rep. Hamm helps. Metzger sits on the County Diversability Advisory Committee with Logan, who is a fierce advocate for individuals with diverse abilities, herself the mother of Amber Logan, now 35. Amber started as a Superstars class member and is now a certified instructor.

"The [Diversability Advisory] committee addresses issues of housing, employment, healthcare, transportation, and education for people with special needs," said Metzger. "We know that for some, it's especially difficult to transition from high school to employment."

Programs like Superstars help people find support, friendship, connection, and confidence. "The participants benefit from the interaction with their peers," said Eberhart. "Plus the physical activity is beneficial. And for the families and care providers, Superstars provides an opportunity to get out and do something together.

"And for the staff," said Eberhart, "it's emotional. Anyone who experiences this can see what a positive impact it has."

Funding is necessary to purchase equipment, pay instructors, and host the many socials the group has throughout the year, Logan said.

In return, Mirabito said the program is an investment into the community. "The instructors know instinctively how to teach people to express themselves, to live full lives, and that's good for all of us," he said.

Mirabito said he would encourage the YMCA to seek outside agency funding to allow the program to grow and thrive.

Mattea Long-Ulmer, 27, has been attending Superstars classes for about a year. "Today is fun!" she said with exuberance. She made a sign reading "I belong" specifically for the event--and that's the beauty of the program. Everyone belongs.

Mattea's mom, Jeannie Long, said her daughter has found a great group of friends in Superstars, including other participants as well as their families and caregivers. "We go bowling, go to the park. We painted pumpkins at the James V. Brown Library," Long said.

For her as a parent, having the support of other parents of individuals with diverse abilities is meaningful. She knows she has someone to call if she has an appointment or conflict.

"And for my heart," she said, "to see the pure happiness, joy, and innocence. It can make me cry."

Ron Cimini has been an instrumental fixture with the River Valley Regional YMCA as President of the Board of the Williamsport YMCA. Cimini has contributed substantially to the financial growth of the organization, and he's been instrumental in establishing the Eastern Lycoming branch and building the new facility in Williamsport.

"This is what the Y should be about," he said of the Superstars Drum-a-Thon. "This, and programs for youth and seniors. I watch this and know that my efforts are going to a good thing."

In the center of a large circle of drums, participants danced and were wheeled around to show off their moves, laughing and clapping. The youngest was just eight years old, the oldest in his mid-60s.

They've formed strong friendships and have become active community members, indeed; as Mirabito said, "good for all of us."