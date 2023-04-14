Sunbury, Pa. — The Sunbury YMCA is kicking-off their annual campaign with a virtual auction later this month, which includes resort packages, restaurant certificates, and gift cards, among other items.

The "Vision of Our Mission 2023: Bidding For A Brighter Future" will begin Fri., April 28 at noon. Participants can bid on vacation packages to the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos, Sight & Sound Theatre tickets, a party package at Sunset Rink, and The Spa at Hotel Hershey, along with gift cards and certificates to numerous local businesses.

The Sunbury Y connects and supports the local community by providing programs and services to everyone. The Y does this by offering wellness initiatives to all ages. Swimming lessons, childcare, preschool education, active older adult fitness classes, and a monthly food pantry are just a few examples of the programs and support that they provide to fulfill their promise.

“Our promise is that no child, family, or adult will ever be turned away from programs at the Y or wonder when they will have their next meal.” said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA. “From food security to wellness, recreating to learning, we build a brighter future by opening the door to possibilities for youth, families, adults, seniors and the whole community. Our Annual Campaign fulfills these promises and gives the gift of opportunity.”

Visit the website to view the Bidding For A Brighter Future auction items.