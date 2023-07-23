Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A 54-year-old woman was caught stealing more than $100 worth of goods from a mall store, police say.

Ramona Battaglia, Sunbury, allegedly took a pair of pink flip flops with a parrot, worth $3, a gray T-shirt valued at $18, and a $95 table watch from Boscov's at the Susquehanna Valley Mall on July 13.

State police at Selinsgrove say they have filed charges of retail theft against Battaglia.

