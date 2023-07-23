crime generic.jpg

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A 54-year-old woman was caught stealing more than $100 worth of goods from a mall store, police say.

Ramona Battaglia, Sunbury, allegedly took a pair of pink flip flops with a parrot, worth $3, a gray T-shirt valued at $18, and a $95 table watch from Boscov's at the Susquehanna Valley Mall on July 13.

State police at Selinsgrove say they have filed charges of retail theft against Battaglia.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!