Sunbury, Pa. — Work is underway to develop a 4.5-acre park in downtown Sunbury offering recreational and educational opportunities to the community.

The park location will border N 6th, N 8th, Race, & Line Streets, just a few minutes walk from the shops and eateries in the downtown area.

The Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park (S.W.E.E.P.) will include three accessible wellness trails, off street parking, pavilion, overlook area, and educational materials along the trails. Outside of the designated trails, the area will be left unaltered to encourage natural growth.

The main feature of the park will be the Palustrine Wetland, a habitat for small wildlife and a variety of native and invasive plant species.

Water flow from this wetland is approximately 392,000 gallons per day and will vary due to precipitation. The water from the wetland enters a combine waste stream flowing to a wastewater treatment facility before being discharged to Shamokin Creek. This is due to the location of the water source and inability to divert the water elsewhere.

The S.W.E.E.P. project began in 2018 as a plan to help reduce blight and crime and increase health and welfare of the community. Development is made possible through volunteerism, donations, and grant funding.

The park area was once known locally as the “Horn Railroad," a nickname tied to the overall curved design of the train tracks that traveled through from 1858 until removed in 1977. The property sat unused since the tracks were removed due to the high-water table level of the wetland; and then became blighted and crime ridden.

"By giving people a place to participate in outdoor activities together, parks promote positive social interactions, neighborly connections, mental health, and physical activity. Contact with nature can also help reduce precursors to crime like stress and aggression," according to Kurt Karlovich, S.W.E.E.P. committee president and former mayor of Sunbury.

In 2021, Sunbury city council created the S.W.E.E.P. committee to oversee the progress and growth of the park. Committee members include Karlovich, Donald Rouse, Joseph Judy, and Jamie Tegge.

Since the start of development in 2018, members from the Shikellamy JROTC, Sunbury Rotary Club, Sunbury Fire Department, North Central Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice, Boy Scout Troop 333, Girl Scout Troop 350, Service Electric Cablevision, and others have volunteered over 5,000 hours of community service.

Phase 1 of construction at the park was completed in September 2022 with $109,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding. This includes the entrance area of the park along N 6th Street including new street curbing, sidewalk, widened entrance to off street parking area, accessibility of Horn Railroad embankment, and one of three wellness trails to open.

Phase 2 of construction will begin in 2024 with $129,000 in grant funding from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program administered by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) with a match of funding from the 1992 Charles B Degenstein Foundation. Remaining construction will include off street parking, an observation viewing area off of 8th Street, a pavilion and two remaining wellness trails to open within the park. Additional funding and support is still needed for continued success and progress of the park.

In 2023, the S.W.E.E.P. Committee, with assistance from Scout Troop 333, will provide a monthly stewardship program for local community youth at the park, funded by a grant from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

The program is focused on improving the health and education of the Sunbury community by providing information and tools on how to become good stewards of their environment. Participants will receive hands on learning experience on the importance of preserving and creating new outdoor greenspaces for public use.

Upcoming stewardship events offer an opportunity for volunteers and community members to learn more. Dates for events include April 16 at 10 a.m., May 28 at 9 a.m., June 11 at 9 a.m., and July 16 at 9 a.m.

Find out more about the park on Facebook.

