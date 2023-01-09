Sullivan County, Pa. — To the people in the small town of Shunk, Eloise Caseman is known for so much more than her pie. The 90-year-old woman took home a top five finish at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but for her, the experience was more about representing Sullivan County than baking the best pie.

Caseman made her debut at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year, becoming the first person from Sullivan County to enter the apple pie contest at the state level.

Caseman has lived in Shunk—a town of roughly 300 people—for about 30 years. Still an active community member, Caseman has been participating in community events since 1992.

Caseman wears many hats: homebaker, recipe judge, judge of elections, regular volunteer, weekly columnist for the Sullivan Review, mother and grandmother, and now great grandmother.

"I love helping people. I've always been a people person," Caseman said. After owning a motel for years, Caseman always finds herself looking for opportunities to connect with people.

Sullivan County commissioners presented Caseman with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, recognizing her decades of community service. Through her role on the board of directors for the fire hall, Caseman founded the Sullivan County Chili Cook-off, which benefits a local resident who is in need of financial help in October each year.

She is especially proud of her yearly participation in the Sullivan County fair, where the journey to the farm show began. At the 2022 fair, she took home first place for her chili and her apple pie recipes. “I want to serve people joy. I do it more or less for the fun of it,” she said of her fair performance.

When Caseman moved on to the farm show stage, she didn’t care about winning: going to the show was a chance to “honor Sullivan County” and served as a “learning experience.”

Caseman’s apple pie took fifth place out of 72 apple pie entries in the state. She said she was happy to win, but would have been just as happy to have simply made it to the farm show for the first time.

Caseman is already prepping for her next fair, with names for next year's chili and pie entries already selected. “I've already got it in my mind what I'm gonna do,” she said, a fitting description for a woman who continues to set new goals and serve her community in spite of her age.

