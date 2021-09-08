Bradford County, Pa. -- Feed the Bus for CHOP, a county-wide food drive, is being held in memory of Jaymz Altieri. The goal of the food drive, which kicked off September 1, is to fill a school bus with non-perishable food for Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).

Bill Snyder of Sayre is coordinating volunteers to accept donations at the bus, which is parked at Chandler’s Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave in Sayre, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the month of September.

In addition to donating at the Bus, Liz Terwilliger for Congress is coordinating donation boxes throughout the county. Donations can be made in the Valley at Palmer Manufactured Homes in Waverly, FWF Wellness, in the Atrium at the Guthrie Clinic, Horns True Value, Sam’s Bar and Grill, Friendship Star Quilt Shop, Choice 102 and UTC Railcar Repair in Sayre, Yale’s Music Shop, IR FCU and Mad Hatters Café and Coop in Athens.

Athens and Sayre School Districts are participating as well. Outside the Valley, donations can be made at Ad Graphics in Milan, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church in E. Smithfield, the Copper Tree Store and Western Alliance Emergency Services in Troy, the Bradford County YMCA and Jones Diner in Towanda and Jones’ Store in Warren Center.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support,” said Terwilliger. There have been several monetary and in-kind donations already, in addition to food being brought in. Matthew and Ann Carlsen, Walmart in Sayre, RSH Trucking, and Wilawana United Methodist Church have all contributed. Rich Powell designs of Rome is donating a banner for the bus.

“CHOP has provided much needed support for so many families in Bradford County and beyond throughout the pandemic. They’ve held pop up pantries all over the county and their 'backpack program' gives school students a bag of food to take home every Friday. The support for this drive shows how much CHOP is appreciated and how beloved Jaymz Altieri still is in this community.

Terwillinger continued, "Jaymz was a Guthrie volunteer and helped deliver food to those homebound during the pandemic. September is Jaymz' birth month. It seems perfect for this food drive to be in his memory.” Jaymz passed away unexpectedly in May.

If you would like to donate to Feed the Bus for CHOP, take non-perishable food items to the Bus or one of the participating businesses listed above. If you’d like to accept donations at your business, please contact Liz Terwilliger at 570-731-0822.