Lewisburg, Pa. — Show us your Susquehanna! What Susquehanna river town or special scene do you treasure? Submit your original photographs and share your stories in the annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest!
This free-to-enter photo contest offers individuals of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to go outside, explore, and capture—via photography—the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the Susquehanna Greenway.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category: Treasured River Towns, Susquehanna Landmarks, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife. Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania, including the State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
The deadline for photo submissions is June 30. Eligible participants can visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories.Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.