Lewisburg, Pa. — Grab your phone or your camera and hit us with your best shot in the 11th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest: Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna.

This free-to-enter photo contest offers individuals of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to go outside, explore, and capture—via photography—the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the Susquehanna Greenway.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category: River Towns, Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife. Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania, including the State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.