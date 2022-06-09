Lewisburg, Pa. — Grab your phone or your camera and hit us with your best shot in the 11th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest: Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna.
This free-to-enter photo contest offers individuals of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to go outside, explore, and capture—via photography—the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the Susquehanna Greenway.
Cash Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category: River Towns, Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife. Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania, including the State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
“SGP seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between our communities and the Susquehanna River,” says SGP Executive Director, Corey Ellison. “Our annual photo contest provides one way of fostering this connection by encouraging people to get out on the Greenway and explore the Susquehanna through a camera lens.”
The deadline for photo submissions is June 30, 2022. Eligible participants can visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories.Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.