Lock Haven -- A Pennsylvania student education program, the WildLife Leadership Academy, is inspiring youth leaders in environmental conservation. The academy won a Walter Lyon award from the Pennsylvania Association of Environmental Professionals (PAEP).

The award honors leaders and organizations in environmental stewardship who make a unique and creative contribution to the field of environmental management in Pennsylvania. Named after Walter Lyon, who was an active participant in the PAEP conferences sharing his expertise and knowledge on water policy, the award is presented annually to an organization that makes significant contributions to Pennsylvania’s environmental quality.

Michele Kittell Connolly, the Executive Director of the Academy, accepted the award on behalf of the organization on Oct. 29, 2021 during the PAEP annual conference.

Established in 2007, the mission of the Wildlife Leadership Academy is to engage and empower high school age youth to become Conservation Ambassadors to ensure a sustained wildlife, fisheries, and natural resources legacy for future generations.

The academy has graduated 824 high achieving youth from 62 Pennsylvania counties as well as states including Texas, Indiana, and Vermont. Students apply to the Wildlife Leadership Academy and make a year-long commitment to the program. They start with field school where the program teaches them leadership and life skills and continues with educational materials for their program of choice.

After students complete summer school, they return to their communities where they conduct four field school related outreach projects.

Connolly explained, “This extension of the students’ field school experience allows them to apply what they have learned serving as Conservation Ambassadors to the benefit of the greater community across Pennsylvania and surrounding states, empowering citizens to support a sustainable natural resource legacy."

For more information about the academy, visit wildlifeleadershipacademy.org