The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are recommending people who have received their COVID vaccination shots stop posting photographs of their cards.

These organizations are recommending instead posting a sticker or a picture of your arm where you may have received your vaccination shot to prevent the opportunity for scammers to access personal information.

“Identity theft works like a puzzle, made up of pieces of personal information. You don’t want to give identity thieves the pieces they need to finish the picture. One of those pieces is your date of birth. For example, just by knowing your date and place of birth, scammers sometimes can guess most of the digits of your Social Security number. Once identity thieves have the pieces they need they can use the information to open new accounts in your name, claim your tax refund for themselves and engage in other identity theft,” the FTC said in a statement.

In Great Britain there has been a wave of scammers who have been caught manipulating and selling imitation vaccination cards and according to the BBB “it’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada.”

The BBB recommends regularly updating and monitoring privacy settings on social media accounts and making sure to never share too much personal information that can provide scammers access to any security questions.