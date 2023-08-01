Williamsport, Pa. — The 10th annual Kids Carnival returns this weekend in Pine Square.

Open to guests of all ages, the carnival will feature games hosted by Brickyard and Stonehouse staff and United Way volunteers.

The carnival starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. on Laurel Street, behind the Brickyard. In addition to at least 10 games, there will be a dunk tank with some special guests.

The event will benefit the Lycoming County United Way again this year!

“Since 2018, the Lycoming County United Way has been the recipient of the generosity of our friends on Pine Square, not only from proceeds from the carnival but also from food sales during the day as well and we could not be prouder to partner with this community gem in the heart of Williamsport,” said Ron Frick, President of the local United Way which serves Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties.

“Lycoming County United Way will be providing about 50 volunteers throughout the evening to run the games provided by the Brickyard/Stonehouse employees,” said Betsy Reichenbach, Administrative Manager at the United Way. “In addition, thanks to our partnership with Cummins Sales & Service, we will have two 20” bicycles with a helmet and lock to give away to two lucky kids at 6 and 7 p.m.”

The event will be held rain or shine and hours are weather permitting.

“Last year we had to shut down a little early due to rain, so we are hoping we get great weather this year,” said Reichenbach.

Prizes are provided at each game and tickets are $5 for ten (10) tickets. Each game costs one or two tickets to play, and tickets will be on sale during the event. Each child who participates will receive a raffle ticket for the free bike drawings.

The Stonehouse Wood Fired Pizza and Pasteria will be donating $1 of every pizza sold on August 4 and the Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House will be donating $1 of every burger sold that day as well.

