Lock Haven, Pa. — A new program aims to make transportation in Clinton and Lycoming counties easier and more affordable, with $2 rides to hospitals, stores, and schools throughout the region.

The Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP) will offer a new Designated Stop Program beginning Oct. 3 to serve popular locations within Clinton and Lycoming counties.

Anyone can ride for only $2 per trip, but reservations are required. The launch of three new routes will expand STEP’s ability to help community members reach more of Clinton County and destinations in neighboring Lycoming County. The three new routes are described below.

Mill Hall to Lock Haven route will launch on October 3. Service will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Key stops will include Mill Hall Senior Center, Walmart, Central Mountain High School, UPMC Lock Haven, and Lock Haven University main campus.

Renovo to Lock Haven route will launch on November 14. Service will run Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Key stops will include the Renovo Senior Center, UPMC Lock Haven, and Clinton County Community Center.

Lock Haven to Williamsport route will launch on January 9. Service will run Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Key stops will include UPMC Lock Haven, Jersey Shore Hospital, UPMC Williamsport, and Divine Providence hospitals.

“STEP has been serving the residents of Clinton and Lycoming counties since 1966. As part of our mission of pursuing social and economic success, we seek to provide individuals and families with increased mobility throughout the region,” said Jim Plankenhorn, STEP president and CEO. “We are extremely excited to offer this new service and look forward to successful launches of our three new routes.”

Advanced reservations are required. All reservations must be scheduled by 2 p.m the business day prior to the requested date of travel. Rides can be scheduled by calling STEP at 570-326-0587 or by visiting STEP’s website.

For route information, maps, and schedules, visit here.

