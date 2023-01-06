Using grant funding from the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP), STEP has made improvements to its offices at the former A.D. Lincoln School in Williamsport's Newberry neighborhood.

Having moved into the space in the 1990s, the Community Action Agency found a major need arising: the replacement of nearly 150 windows.

“The older windows were getting to be an issue from several perspectives – keeping offices a steady temperature year round, building security, and generally providing a well-maintained environment for our customers and staff,” said STEP President & CEO, Jim Plankenhorn.

With most funding restricted to program-specific expenditures, STEP applied for the Williamsport Lycoming Grant Cycle through FCFP. Once the grant was awarded, STEP’s Housing & Building Initiatives staff, which also maintains STEP’s facilities, worked to secure a vendor and coordinate office moves for the installation.

“We hope the new windows, like all that we do to keep this building as a resource for our community, allows us to better serve our customers,” said Jim Plankenhorn. “We appreciate the investments that FCFP continues to make in Lycoming County and beyond.”

STEP’s mission since their founding in 1966 is to engage diverse individuals, families and communities in the pursuit of social and economic success. As a Community Action Agency, STEP strives to improve the lives and communities of people with low incomes. The STEP acronym stands for Success Through Engagement and Partnership.

Anyone wishing to create a fund to support their favorite nonprofit organization in perpetuity may do so by contacting FCFP at 570.321.1500. To inquire about making a donation to STEP’s endowment funds, you can contact STEP directly at 570.326.0587 or visit stepcorp.org/give.

