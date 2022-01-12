Williamsport, PA — STEP AmeriCorps, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and former members of the Beloved Community Council have planned a 'Dream Week' full of opportunities to honor community and the vision of Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year’s Dream Week will feature an in-person Peace Walk on Monday, Jan. 17, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The Peace Walk is one part of the larger Dream Week, a series of events in Williamsport centered around MLK Day.

The Peace Walk begins and ends at Christ Community Worship Center (436 W. 4th Street, Williamsport), with a 1.5-mile route (shorter route available).

Pastor Marwyn Reeves will be speaking at 10:45 a.m. before the walk begins. MLK’s Letters from Birmingham will be read at four different points along the route. If you cannot make the walk, or prefer to walk on your own, conduct your own peace walk any time during Dream Week!

Everyone is encouraged to join. Pre-register for the walk online. First 125 advance registrants will receive a Dream Week tee.

Dream Week 2022 will start on January 12 and continue through January 19. Making time to take part in one of the Dream Week opportunities is a great way to engage with your community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King. Details for virtual events can be found on the STEP AmeriCorps Facebook page.

The first event of the series begins today, January 12.

Another event taking place is a virtual NAACP meeting hosted by the Lycoming Tri-County Branch on Zoom on Wednesday, January 12 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.

The NAACP is a multi-racial civil rights organization founded 112 years ago with a long history of fighting for civil rights and the end of racist practices in our country.

On Monday, January 17, Pennsylvania College of Technology will host Speaker G.I. Drew Hart, Theology Professor, Church Anti-Racism Leader, and Social Change Practitioner at 7:00 p.m. in the Academic Center auditorium. This event will also be livestreamed.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, January 18 and 19, the Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Penn College. Appointments are needed. Call 1-800-REDCROSS.

On Wednesday, January 19, there will be a Race and Wealth Gap Learning Simulation, from 12:00 -2:30 p.m. or 6:30-9:00 p.m. on Zoom (participants should choose one session). This simulation is an interactive tool that helps illustrate the connections between racial equity, hunger, poverty, and wealth.

On Monday, January 17 – Friday, January 21, in place of an in-person service project, STEP AmeriCorps will be holding a donation drive all week to benefit Dwell Orphan Care and Firetree Place.

Donations requested for Dwell must be new items, including: children’s toys, Lego sets, family board and card games, art supplies and crafting kits, socks and underwear (kids, youth, and adult sizes).

Donations requested for Firetree Place can be new or lightly used items, including: coats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, umbrellas, prepackaged and unopened snack food items, and fidget toys.

Donations may be dropped off at the following points during Dream Week: STEP Inc., 2138 Lincoln St., Williamsport; Penn College, CC Bush Campus Center, 200 College Ave.; New Covenant United Church 202 E. 3rd St, Williamsport; Firetree Place, 600 Campbell Street, Williamsport; and Lycoming College, at the entrance of Lamade Gymnasium.

The MLK Day of Service is led by the AmeriCorps Agency, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation’s volunteer efforts.