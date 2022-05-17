Williamsport, Pa. -- Your James V. Brown Library card just became more powerful with added access to STEP Americorps resources.

Through AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, Amanda "Mandy" Bair of Williamsport will spend the summer serving the library in several capacities. She has been a library patron since the third grade.

“This is my second term with STEP AmeriCorps, as I was part of the City of Williamsport Recreation Department Summer Camp last year,” she said.

A graduate of The University of Scranton, Bair earned a bachelor’s degree in counseling and human services with a concentration in human development. She also has a master's degree in school counseling with a Pennsylvania certification for grades K-6.

“I have worked in the realm of education in the greater Williamsport area for the last 15 years. I’ve been blessed to be part of the school communities at West Branch School, St. John Neumann Regional Academy, Little Lambs Preschool and Childcare, and Lycoming Nursery School. I am currently a Pre-K teacher at First Nursery School,” Bair explained.

“For the last decade, I have volunteered with the Heartworks grief support program through UPMC Susquehanna Hospice. I am active with my church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and the Community Theatre League.”

Bair also is a POUND Fitness instructor, primarily at Penn College and You Can Do It in Montoursville. Soon she will bring the program to the Library with weekly events in June, July, and August as part of “Workout Wednesdays.”

Bair will extend library programming this summer on the Storymobile with Ms. Pam; facilitate programs for tweens, teens and adults; create adult outreach kits for checkout; and provide library card signups at outreach events such as First Friday and the Williamsport Growers Market.

“Supporting neighbors in need is a quintessential American value that makes this nation stronger,” says AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Every day, selfless community changemakers make the difference for children and families in greatest need. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are proud to be at the heart of community and national service. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the volunteers who cultivate hope and help make a positive impact on their communities.”

