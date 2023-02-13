Shamokin, Pa. — Newly-elected State Representative JoAnne Stehr has opened district offices in Shamokin and Hegins for constituent services.

The Shamokin office is at 300 E. Independence St. and the Hegins office is located at 57 Park Lane.

"My staff and I are excited and look forward to serving the residents in our district," Stehr said in a release last week. "We are available to assist you with any state-related matters or concerns."

Office hours are Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to call in advance to schedule an appointment, though drop-ins are also welcomed. As the Hegins office telephone is awaiting activation, we ask that people please call the Shamokin office number at 570-648-8017.

Services available through the offices include:

- Vehicle registration, special tags, titles and license applications.

- Point of contact for all state agency questions and issues.

- Filing Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET applications.

- Birth certificate applications.

- Requests for state legislative information and regulations.

- Citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for notable local accomplishments and family milestones.

- Complaints about state road conditions.

- Tours of the state Capitol for individuals or groups.

- Fishing and hunting information.

To keep up to date with all the latest news, residents can follow PA State Rep. JoAnne Stehr on Facebook. State forms are available on her website, RepStehr.com, where residents can also contact her. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to email updates by registering on the website under the “Resources” tab.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.