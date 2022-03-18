Lewisburg, Pa -- Get a look at the inside world of law enforcement when the State Police hosts a Citizens' Police Academy beginning next month.

During this six-week program, many different professionals within the law enforcement community will educate the class in different concepts, responsibilities, and training regarding their specific job assignment.

It's a great opportunity for citizens to have open conversations with law enforcement officers to reveal areas of improvement in the partnership between law enforcement and the general public.

During the six Tuesday evening sessions, participants receive instruction and hands-on learning of multiple police procedures and techniques. The class will also discuss use of force, crash reconstruction, forensics, criminal investigation, and DUI enforcement with members of the Pennsylvania State Police, local departments, FBI, and the Union County District Attorney's office.

Sessions will be Tuesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m. starting April 12 through May 17 at the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. Participants must be able to attend at least five of the six sessions in order to graduate.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and have a clean criminal record. Applications must be postmarked no later than March 28. Class size will be limited to 25 participants who are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once the application is received, the Pennsylvania State Police conducts a brief criminal background investigation. The program is free to attend.

Applications are available at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Milton or by calling 717-461-5051.

For more information or questions, contact Trooper Andrea Pelachick at 717-461-5051 or apelachick@pa.gov.