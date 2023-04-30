The Pennsylvania Senate has passed legislation to require schools to inform parents when a tick is detected on a student and then removed.

The bill will establish a protocol to detect Lyme disease and inform parents about the widely prevalent disease. Parents would be notified when a tick is removed and provided information about symptoms to watch for in their children.

The bill is created with the hope of improving knowledge about Lyme disease so more people receive the diagnoses and treatment they need.

Pennsylvania has more cases of Lyme disease than any other state in the nation. In 2018, 10,208 Lyme disease cases were reported in Pennsylvania, according to CDC data. However, when accounting for underreporting of the disease, the estimates project closer to 100,000 cases.

Approximately one in four cases of Lyme occurred in children, and children ages 5 to 9 are at the greatest risk for contracting Lyme.

This bill is only one part of a larger effort to raise awareness about the disease that grows steadily with each passing year.