Will raising your own chickens in a backyard flock for eggs offset the high price of eggs?

More and more people are keeping birds — chickens, ducks, or other poultry —in their backyard. According to CBS News, Tractor Supply has reported sales of chicks doubling in the last five years and expects to sell 11 million chicks this year. The worst avian flu outbreak in U.S. history — now affecting an estimated 58 million egg-laying hens—has spiked egg costs over 55%.

Now that spring is here, you might be tempted to start your own flock. Here are tips from the CDC on how to keep your birds and your family happy and healthy.

Do your research before bringing birds home

Learn how to properly house, feed, and care for birds before you bring them home. The right shelter protects birds from predators and the weather.

Don’t give birds as gifts. Many chicks bought for children during springtime end up surrendered. Chicken-themed items like a stuffed animal make better gifts!

Consider waiting to get backyard birds if you have kids under 5. Young kids are more likely to get sick from germs poultry can carry, like Salmonella. Stay healthy around your birds Poultry belong outside. Don’t let backyard birds in your home.

Wash your hands after touching birds or anything in the area where they live and roam.

Don’t kiss or snuggle birds. Show your love in other ways, such as their favorite treat!

Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside your home. Keep your birds healthy Take some simple steps to avoid getting sick from germs birds can carry. Find a veterinarian with experience in poultry and get your birds checked out regularly.

Keep your birds’ housing and supplies clean.

If a bird gets sick or dies shortly after bringing it home, separate it from the rest of the flock and notify the feed store or hatchery where you purchased it. You should also contact your veterinarian and local extension agent. Some diseases can spread rapidly among birds. The CBS report offered an estimated cost of starting your own backyard flock at between $500 and $1,500. Costs include a secure coop, where chickens can sleep and lay eggs, a place to run where they don't fall to predators, food, and the chickens themselves. Check with your local municipality about the regulations surrounding backyard poultry raising before getting started! Keeping your flock healthy helps keep you healthy.The CBS report offered an estimated cost of starting your own backyard flock at between $500 and $1,500. Costs include a secure coop, where chickens can sleep and lay eggs, a place to run where they don't fall to predators, food, and the chickens themselves. Check with your local municipality about the regulations surrounding backyard poultry raising before getting started! Backyard poultry aren’t the right fit for everyone.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Local figure and ALS patient speaks at high school to spread awareness