Will raising your own chickens in a backyard flock for eggs offset the high price of eggs?
More and more people are keeping birds — chickens, ducks, or other poultry —in their backyard. According to CBS News, Tractor Supply has reported sales of chicks doubling in the last five years and expects to sell 11 million chicks this year. The worst avian flu outbreak in U.S. history — now affecting an estimated 58 million egg-laying hens—has spiked egg costs over 55%.
Now that spring is here, you might be tempted to start your own flock. Here are tips from the CDC on how to keep your birds and your family happy and healthy.
Do your research before bringing birds home
- Learn how to properly house, feed, and care for birds before you bring them home. The right shelter protects birds from predators and the weather.
- Don’t give birds as gifts. Many chicks bought for children during springtime end up surrendered. Chicken-themed items like a stuffed animal make better gifts!
- Consider waiting to get backyard birds if you have kids under 5. Young kids are more likely to get sick from germs poultry can carry, like Salmonella.
Stay healthy around your birds
- Poultry belong outside. Don’t let backyard birds in your home.
- Wash your hands after touching birds or anything in the area where they live and roam.
- Don’t kiss or snuggle birds. Show your love in other ways, such as their favorite treat!
- Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside your home.
Keep your birds healthy
- Find a veterinarian with experience in poultry and get your birds checked out regularly.
- Keep your birds’ housing and supplies clean.
- If a bird gets sick or dies shortly after bringing it home, separate it from the rest of the flock and notify the feed store or hatchery where you purchased it. You should also contact your veterinarian and local extension agent. Some diseases can spread rapidly among birds.