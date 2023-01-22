Bloomsburg, Pa. — An '80s rock band will headline the Bloomsburg Fair grandstand, officials announced.

Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas, and special guest Richard Marx will take the stage on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand.

Originally called Jefferson Starship, the group renamed itself Starship in 1985 and went on to record three No. 1 hit songs including “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from the film "Mannequin," which also was an Academy Award nominee.

Their hit “It’s Not Over Til It’s Over” became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987.

Starship and Richard Marx is the second concert announced for the 2023 Bloomsburg Fair. In December, fair officials said the "I love the 90s" tour would be coming to the stage on opening weekend.

"I love the 90s" features Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd. That show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for fair members only starts tomorrow at 9 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. Ticket prices range from $33-55 and can be purchased online or in person at the grandstand ticket office.

Ticket office hours for Jan. 23-24 (for members only) are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair will take place from Sept. 23-30.