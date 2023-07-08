Cogan Station, Pa. — Enjoy the wonders of the night at a Star Party at Rider Park on Friday, July 21.

Attendees of the free, public event will learn how to identify galaxies, constellations, and nebulae at a Star Party hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP).

Rider Park’s meadow and dark skies provide the perfect backdrop to study the cosmos. There will be a new moon a few days earlier on July 17, so the night sky should be dark enough to see millions of stars.

While past Star Party events have been hosted by NASA Engineer, Glenn Bock, this one will be moderated by the Central Pennsylvania Observers (CPO), a local amateur astronomy club. The club will provide interpretations of the night sky. CPO has presented at two previous Star Party events.

Even if you've attended a previous event, each one is different based on time of year. "The stars will always be in slightly different positions depending on the time of year," Street said. There are three more Star Party events planned for this year.

Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants are asked to pre-register for this event by calling the FCFP at 570-321-1500 or emailing AmyP@fcfpartnership.org.

Pre-registered guests should arrive between 8:30-9 p.m. and bring jackets, telescopes, binoculars, lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights.

Past star gazing events have brought out between 50-80 people, said Sara Street, Rider Park Manager. The park area can comfortably park 40 cars.

Rider Park will remain open until 11 p.m. to view the night sky. Directions to the park can be downloaded at www.RiderPark.org.

"This is definitely a 'shine' event," Street said. "We have been scheduling them for Friday night, so that the first rain date can be the next day — Saturday, July 22 — and the second rain date can be the Sunday of the same weekend." For updates to the schedule, please go to FCFPGives.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.