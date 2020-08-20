Wellsboro, Pa. -- Frank and Christy Maffei of Athens Township have been making wines for almost 30 years, but they only began bringing the wines to the Wellsboro Growers Market after opening their own winery.

The market is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday (weather permitting) on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Frank Maffei shares the origin of the winery:

“Christy and I had a hard time finding the sweet and semi-sweet fruit and berry wines we liked. We would drive to the Finger Lakes and buy one here and one there. That’s when we decided to try making our own.

I am the winemaker and enjoy experimenting. My first attempts were disastrous. I did a ton of reading before I began to successfully make wines that we actually enjoyed drinking. I’ve thrown a lot away when they didn’t work.

We would serve our wines to friends and family and they began knocking on our door asking for them. Truthfully, I wish I had gotten into the wine business 30 years ago as a young man. I am 55 now."

Christy and Frank were raised in Athens Township. The couple met while working at the Acme supermarket in Sayre. They married in 1990 and started Stagging Unicorn Winery on December 21, 2016. The couple will celebrate their fourth year in the wine business this December.

When the winery started, Staggering Unicorn only offered one wine: Crimson Queen, a cranberry wine. Today, the winery offers 24 flavors and is preparing to introduce their 25th.

"My newest wine is a lavender vanilla. I am asking friends and family for their suggestions and our family will choose the name that fits it best. Two of our other new wines are Winter’s Kiss, a mint chocolate that tastes like an Andes chocolate mint, and Court Jester, a banana wine that is proving to be quite popular," Frank said.

Frank continued his tale of the early days of Staggering Unicorn:

“The four of us, me, my wife and our two daughters, Emily who was 22 at the time and Alexandra who was 13, sat down and discussed what we should name our winery. Our daughters said Unicorn. My wife said, 'Since our wine has a high alcohol content we should call it the Staggering Unicorn' and the name stuck.

We built our house in 2004. In 2016, we converted our dining room into a tasting room with a private, handicapped accessible entrance. It is small and cozy and decorated in medieval style, including unicorns.

The way I make wines is not unique. It’s the same way a lot of home winemakers do. I still do a ton of reading. It always reminds me about out how much I don’t know about winemaking.

All of our wines are fruit based. We buy a lot of frozen fruit all year round from a frozen food wholesaler like honeysuckle, pomegranate, grapefruit, blackberry and blueberry, along with local fruits in season like pears, peaches and raspberries as well as basil and mint. We also make wines using coffee, maple and ginger.

It can take me anywhere from a few months to a year to make a wine, depending on how long it takes the wine to clear and the yeast to settle."

At the market, Frank does wine tastings and sells his Staggering Unicorn wines by the bottle. Other vendors bring homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles, relishes, fresh baked goods, meats, embroidery, candles, soaps, etc.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.

Vendors who want to participate are asked to call Thomas Putnam at (570) 439-2000 or email him at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.