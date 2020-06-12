Williamsport -- Last July, the Community Arts Center was worse for wear after a heavy rain storm left the roof and stage water damaged.

Through the support and generosity of First Community Foundation Partnership and the guidance of Pennsylvania College of Technology, roof repairs began on March 10.

Just days later, Lycoming County went into quarantine. However, the contractor was able to secure a permit to continue repairs, and successfully completed the project on May 7.

Executive Director Chuck Still had this to say about the importance of getting these repairs completed as soon as humanly possible:

“What’s true in your house is true in a theatre. Security starts with a good roof. Waterfalls are beautiful, but not indoors and not onto a maple floor. We want to thank COVID-19 for giving us an empty theatre and the First Community Foundation Partnership for giving us the means to secure our house and move the waterfall outside.”

With the completion of the roof, the Community Arts Center focused its attention on the stage repairs. It’s a stage which has hosted world renowned performers like Aretha Franklin, Yo Yo Ma, Jerry Seinfeld, Willie Nelson, and most recently Lewis Black, since its reopening in May 1993.

And now, the stage features a talented group of handymen, contractors, and carpenters, who will return the maple floor to its former glory. While the stage repairs were originally slotted for mid-July, the CAC took the opportunity to move renovations forward due to the downtime created by canceled performances.

“We know how important it is to utilize the time we were given, and use this opportunity to improve the structure and aesthetic of the theatre,” commented Marketing Manager, Courtney Fowler, “We are so grateful for the hard work that has gone into the repairs to bring the theatre back up to the standard this community and our performers expect.”

The Community Arts Center has been a staple in our community since its reopening in 1993, and prior to renovations when it was the Capitol Theatre. We look forward to seeing another great performance when the doors reopen in the future.