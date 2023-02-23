Bloomsburg, Pa. — Spring is just around the corner and that means it's time for gardeners to start prepping for the upcoming growing season.

Dave Maxwell, of the Bloom Seed Library, is hosting an informational event on March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Bloomsburg Public Library, 225 Market St.

He'll discuss awareness and explanation of the Seed Library program, while David Darling from The Farm at Catawissa Creek will share his best practices for starting vegetable seeds.

Maxwell has already started restocking the seed library's shelves and he's looking for seed stewards for the upcoming year. Stewards agree to set aside garden space to grow and harvest seeds for the purpose of restocking the library. To become a seed steward for the community, visit the seed library's website here

Since its creation five years ago, Maxwell says the seed library has distributed more than 11,000 packets of seeds. To help keep the library stocked with packets and labels, the Bloom Seed Library has a list of items on Amazon that can be purchased and donated.

The library is located inside the Bloomsburg Public Library and can be accessed during normal library hours.