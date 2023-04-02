Williamsport, Pa. — Spring is just around the corner and that means it's nearly time for the annual spring yard cleanup in Williamsport.

Crews will begin collecting leaves, limbs, and clippings on Monday, April 17. The last pickup day is Friday, May 5, but all debris needs to be out at the curb by Sun., April 16 in order to be picked up.

All materials need to be placed along the curb and be loose.

The spring cleanup guidelines are as follows:

Yard debris only — limbs, leaves, plant and shrub clippings — absolutely no grass clippings. Note: this is not designed for a resident/property owner to cut down entire trees and/or entire shrub rows for curbside pickup.

Loose material only. Materials in plastic bags will not be collected.

Main street pickup only — No alley pickup due to equipment limitations. Note: as a thoroughfare may be labeled "Street," "Place," or "Avenue,” does not necessarily make it

accessible and/or safe to enter with heavy equipment.

If the parameters are deemed to be abused by a property owner, it is at the discretion of the city as to whether materials will be picked up.

Residents/property owners should not place yard debris out before April 10 or after April 16.

Streets will be covered one time only. If materials are placed out after pickup has occurred, residents or property owners may bring materials to the brush pile located at 1550 W. Third Street.

Residents and property owners should note the city's ordinance that says placing yard waste and tree limbs along roadways is permitted only during the designated cleanup period. Any resident or property owner who violates the ordinance could face fines of $100 per day until debris is removed.

For additional information or questions, contact the Streets and Parks Department at 570-326-4684. Do not call for special pick-ups, as this will not be done.

