Beth Frear

Williamsport, Pa. — Car owners got the chance to show off their classic rides to an enthusiastic crowd today at a spring car show on Pennsylvania College of Technology's campus.

The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on College Avenue in Williamsport, was sponsored by three campus groups, including the Penn College Motorsports AssociationPenn College Classic Cruisers and the Penn College Diesel Performance Club.

First- and second-place honors were given in various categories of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Check out the gallery below:

