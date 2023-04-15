Williamsport, Pa. — Car owners got the chance to show off their classic rides to an enthusiastic crowd today at a spring car show on Pennsylvania College of Technology's campus.

The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on College Avenue in Williamsport, was sponsored by three campus groups, including the Penn College Motorsports Association, Penn College Classic Cruisers and the Penn College Diesel Performance Club.

First- and second-place honors were given in various categories of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Check out the gallery below:

