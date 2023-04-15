Williamsport, Pa. — Car owners got the chance to show off their classic rides to an enthusiastic crowd today at a spring car show on Pennsylvania College of Technology's campus.
The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on College Avenue in Williamsport, was sponsored by three campus groups, including the Penn College Motorsports Association, Penn College Classic Cruisers and the Penn College Diesel Performance Club.
First- and second-place honors were given in various categories of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
Check out the gallery below:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!