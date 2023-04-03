Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Arts Council is gearing up to hold its annual one-day Arts Festival on Sat., April 29.

This event is so big, downtown Lewisburg has to close nearly from end to end to encompass it all!

The fun begins at 9:45 a.m. with Boy Scout Troop 538’s traditional flag-raising ceremony at the Post Office at 301 Market St., and continues until 5 p.m. Given all there is to see and do, you might find that’s still not enough time!

Lewisburg’s historic Market Street provides a beautiful backdrop for the area’s premier juried-artist show. Competition was fierce this year, with over 180 applicants, making it tough for the jury to choose who merits a coveted booth space. To keep the show fresh and exciting, a third of the 110 selected artists are new this year.

With hand-crafted items for sale in 14 different categories, it should be easy to find something special and beautiful for the moms, dads, grads, kids, and any other friends and family on your list. (And, as a reward for thinking of others, why not something just for you?)

Delicate watercolors of Virginia bluebells in full bloom by Featured Artist Jane Albin inspired this year’s theme, “Spring Beauty.” Albin’s work appears on this year’s posters and promotions as well as on commemorative festival T-shirts and tote bags, available by pre-order only, now through April 15. Find details and the link to purchase these fleeting flowers at LewisburgArtsCouncil.org.

During the Festival, stop by Albin’s booth, where she will have prints of the blooming bluebells for sale, along with note cards and calendars featuring her paintings of iconic Lewisburg buildings. More of her work will be on display at The Open Door Gallery by Lori at 430 Market St.

Do you enjoy seeing the world through someone else’s lens? If so, visit the Photography Exhibition at the Community Partnerships office at 328 Market St. The exhibition will feature the work of local photographers of all ages, amateur as well as professional, and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Of course, no Festival is complete without food! Tucked in amongst the traditional artists’ booths will be nearly a dozen artisanal food vendors, offering delicious bites: from artfully-decorated cookies to specialty salsas to smoked cheeses and beef jerky. These take-home treats will let you savor the taste of the festival long after the day itself has ended!.

Since we can’t have you going home hungry or thirsty, we’ve lined up 40 food and beverage vendors — 17 of which are new this year — to tempt your tastebuds. Four separate food courts, located from Third to Sixth streets, will offer multiple opportunities for sit-down snacking. And spread throughout the festival will be a dozen beverage vendors, including five wineries, three breweries, three distilleries, and even one vendor selling kombucha! Sandwich boards listing the vendors in each food court will be posted on Market Street.

Thanks to Evangelical Community Hospital, comfort stations will be available throughout the festival, including hand-washing stations at each food court and accessible porta-johns at strategic locations.

Because we want to showcase the performing arts, as well as the visual and culinary arts, free music and dance performances will be offered throughout the day.

We are especially grateful to Hummel Station for making it possible to offer Hufnagle Park Main Stage music performances by local as well as regional acts. Site-specific schedules will be posted at each venue, and the complete schedule of performances will be available on our website.

While you’re visiting Hufnagle Park, visit “Community Commons” to interact with over a dozen regional arts groups and nonprofits to learn more about opportunities to get involved. Some will offer hands-on activities specifically for children, while others will be for art-lovers of all ages.

Bucknell’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be hosting its annual Duck Derby, with winners to be announced between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Two festival favorites will bookend our Interactive Arts area at the south end of Hufnagle parking lot across from Kidsburg. The Air Weavers — a father-daughter duo who have been twisting up joy together for over 13 years — will be making balloon creations for all, courtesy of Susquehanna Community Bank. Also returning this year are our furry friends from Ashburn’s Animals. Please stop by for a chance to meet, pet, and feed the visiting goats and alpacas and contribute to a worthy cause!

For easy access to all this fun, let our festival shuttle whisk you to the festival. Two large buses will transport visitors to and from our off-site parking at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg, next to the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau Info Center. An accessible bus will loop all four downtown stops, including a stop at the accessible parking lot at the Lewisburg Pharmacy, 50 N. Second St. Shuttle buses will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you'd rather ride your bicycle to the Mifflinburg Bank parking lot at North Fifth and Market streets, volunteers will park it and protect it for you while you enjoy the festival between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you buy something that’s too unwieldy to take home by bike, the wonderful folks at Brushstrokes, located at 340 Market St., will hold your purchases for you to pick up the following week at your convenience.

Visit our website, LewisburgArtsCouncil.org, for additional details about the Lewisburg Arts Festival and about our two-week Celebration of the Arts. While there, please check out the list of all our sponsors and let them know how much you appreciate their support!

