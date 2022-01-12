Lewisburg -- The DAISY award recognizes a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community. Hannah Sauers, RN, BSN, received the honor on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Sauers was surrounded by her fellow coworkers and mentors, as well as Hospital and Nursing leadership, as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by a colleague, Barb Jordan.

In the nomination, Jordan shared, “I want to tell you about one of your amazing CCU nurses. Her name is Hannah. I have watched her care for so many people including patients, family members and colleagues. She is flexible with her assignments. She is always smiling and the first to lend a helping hand. She is the co-worker we all want to be. Hannah is such a DAISY. Her compassion for her vulnerable patients shows through her every action.”

Jordan continued, “We recently had a COVID-19 patient who Hannah cared for, for many days. She kept him and his family informed so they knew what was happening and what to expect next. She made sure he was comfortable every time she was in his room. Her technical skills and clinical assessment are always strong. She spent time with this patient. She talked to him. She listened to him. She prayed with him. She didn’t just take care of this gentleman, she cared for him in his entirety.”

Sauers began her work at Evangelical in June 2017 as a Nursing Assistant in the float pool. Continuing her commitment to nursing and her career, she participated in the Hospital’s student nurse externship program in 2018.

In 2019, following her graduation from nursing school at Bloomsburg University, she accepted a fulltime RN position in what was then the ICU/Stepdown Department. She has been a vital member of the Hospital’s Critical Care Unit team of professionals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers.

Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.