Submitted Aug. 30, 2023

According to the Oxford dictionary, to be encapsulated means to “express the essential features of something.” Some synonyms relative to the word “encapsulate” would be to “box, cover, enclose, envelop, sheath and wrap.”

He has “boxed” us in by drawing us to Himself by wrapping us in His Love.

Psalm 91:4 says, “He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart” (NIV).

The ministry of the Holy Spirit is a partnering; it is a yielding to a personal relationship with our Father and Jesus and the Holy Spirit. It is a threefold cord.

He has given us the Ministry of Reconciliation according to 2 Corinthians 5:18-19. That means we are benefactors of a covenant relationship that first started with a love relationship that was signed, sealed, and delivered by the Blood of Jesus.

We can receive all benefits of the Blood by faith, for faith is how we enter the New Covenant with God. Just as Abraham entered a covenant with God by faith, so we also enter the New Covenant with God by faith.

With His Blood, Jesus purchased our authority and deliverance. The Blood breaks addictions, breaks spiritual bondages, and subdues the work of the enemy. When we testify of the Word and of the Blood, we exercise, by faith, our authority over and deliverance from demonic influence. Everything the enemy does is reversed by the Blood of Jesus.

Psalm 40:3 in the New Living Translation says: “He has given me a new song to sing, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see what he has done and be amazed.”

He has given me a new song to sing. I can rest in knowing that no matter what I may face, that I have the Victory because of Him. This gives us the continual grace to forgive those who have not only wronged us, but also wronged our loved ones.

We not only get the benefit of being called a son, a daughter, but we also get to be called His “laid down lover.”

This reminds me of the lyrics of a beautiful song written by Jonathan Ogden, which is titled “Laid Down Lover.”

Some of the lyrics read like this: “Beautiful Savior/You're my soul's delight./You are the bridegroom./And we are the bride.” Ogden’s song goes on to state, “You desire my affection./It all belongs to You.” The song affirms that “When I see Your beauty/I’m changed forever Lord.” The song then states: “You have loved me through/My sin and my returning./Now it’s my joy to worship You.”

True Ministry is not a job; it is a calling, a drawing. It is a wooing for each of us to come away with Him. Everything we endeavor to do will come from a place of the overflow of Love. How will you answer The Call?

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

