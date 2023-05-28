Submitted May 23, 2023

In life, we are always following and are being followed. It starts when we walk, following around our parents, and without realizing it, we begin imitating them. As we get older, we enjoy playing follow-the-leader. This trend continues throughout our lives. Not surprisingly, Scripture has much to say about how we walk because, frankly, we never know the influence our walk is having on others!

After recently studying through First to Third John, I saw a pattern emerge. At least eight times, John discussed walking in truth, light, and love. Instead of walking in darkness, Christians are empowered to walk in the light, just like Jesus.

Thinking about this, I pondered whose life walk influenced me the most. Instantaneously, I thought of my mom. Legacy comes from the walk we walk, and not just the talk we talk.

Mom has taught me, using examples from different stages of her life.

Through her preteen stories, I learned that a home without Christ can be a desolate place, the importance of standing up for the underdog, and remaining faithful to friends. Through her teen stories, I learned how Christ brings peace to a home, purity is worth the effort, and surrendering to God's will begins a life of adventure. Through her young adult stories, I learned that leaving home and clinging to a husband brings unique blessings, God always provides, and financial struggles bring a life of frugalness.

Through her new mom stories, I learned that making motherhood a priority brings great joy, child discipline takes consistency, and grandparents are a gift from God. Through watching her raise my nine-year younger brother, I learned how to parent. Through her love of learning, I learned wisdom isn't taught in a college. Through her loving, outgoing nature, I learned to talk with anyone. Through her hospitality, I learned comfort comes through kindness and compassion, not just what is on the dinner table. Through her strong will, I learned the importance of a biblical foundation to get me through life. Through her short term mission trip to Norway in her 60s, I learned God uses anyone who is willing, no matter what the age. Through her voice, I learned to share my own.

Through my mother’s encouraging me in a missionary career, I learned God's will is paramount, even when it means your adult child and grandchildren live overseas. Through losing her youngest child, I learned life can continue despite a broken heart. Through her lifetime love of Dad, I learned giving, loyalty, and sacrifice. Through our disagreements, I learned a mother's love survives anything. Through her love of my children, I learned the value of grandparenting. Most of all, through my mother’s lifelong example, I learned that walking with Jesus is a daily relationship, not just a Sunday activity at church.

May God help our influences to be as positive as my mom's continues to be in my life! As we read in 3 John chapter 1 verse 4, "I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children walking in the truth" (NIV).

