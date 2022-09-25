My heart is often heavy these days as we see so much hatred, lying, fear, bullying, starvation, and war all around our community, nation, and world.

God in Christ calls us not to allow the ways of this world to overwhelm us but instead to walk with and trust in Jesus, as through him we strive to live the gift of Christ and love in our hurting world. In Joshua 1:9, we are told: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” (NIV).

God is still with me; God is still with you! In this chaotic, mixed-up world, God is present with us. And God desires for us to reach out in the gift of love to God’s children around us and around the world. In 1 John 4:7-8 we read, “Beloved, let us love one another because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love” (NRSV).

Walk in the way of love

God calls us to choose to love others in the name and to the glory of Jesus Christ. A hymn entitled “O God of Every Nation,” by William W. Reid, Jr., challenges us to do just that: “O God of every nation, of every race and land, redeem your whole creation with your Almighty hand; where hate and fear divide us and bitter threats are hurled, in love and mercy guide us and heal our strife-torn world. From search for wealth and power and scorn of truth and right, from trust in bombs that shower destruction through the night, from pride of race and station and blindness to your way, deliver every nation, eternal God we pray...Keep bright in us the vision of days when war shall cease, when hatred and division give way to love and peace, till dawns the morning glorious when truth and justice reign and Christ shall rule victorious o’er all the world’s domain.”

By living in the gift of Christ’s love, we can help bring this world to a much better place. Instead of getting entangled in all the lies and hatred being spewed by politicians, by social media fearmongers, and by hate groups who falsely claim to be of God, we need to walk in the way of love, the way of Jesus.

Since Jesus was about loving even the outcasts of his society, this is not an easy task for us. But when we do walk in this love, we lay aside those destructive things alluded to in the above hymn and instead reach out in love, compassion, and concern.

Love those who are different

As I recently watched some of the Little League Games, I was overjoyed to see people from all over our nation and world gather in peace. (And I was so proud that this was happening right here in our own community!) When the young boy from Utah was severely injured, there was an outpouring of love and concern from all over the world for this child and his team. How heartwarming that was and how that reflected what God calls us to be about.

Too often the Church of today is caught up in in-fighting and theological arguments. Jesus showed us by his actions that we ought to be about actively loving and reaching out to others — including those who are different from us.

Jesus sees no one as an outsider, including persons of all different skin tones, persons of all different sexual orientations, persons from anywhere in the world — and Jesus demands that we who claim to be his followers do the same. May we walk in the path of light and hope, a difficult path though it may be, that Jesus places before us.