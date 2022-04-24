April is an intriguing month as we consider matters of faith and the world's three dominant religious expressions: Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

In Christianity, April 17 marked the occasion as the world's one billion followers observed the Feast of the Resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the dead. Christians acknowledge Jesus as the Son of God, the long-expected Messiah (of Judaism).

Jesus's birth, life, crucifixion, and resurrection have far-reaching implications on the life of all Christians in our earthly travels and future desires in the afterlife. This joyous time, the Season of Easter is a seven week festive celebration, honors Jesus as fully human and fully divine.

In Judaism, the first day of Passover was April 15. Keeping our understanding simple, Passover lasts for eight days. This time of personal and family observance marks the occasion when God freed the early Israelites from the bondage of slavery in the land of Egypt. Jews from several generations then were engaged in a long, forty year wilderness journey to the promised land (present day Holy Land).

In Islam, April is also a holy time when for the entire month Muslims are called to fasting and prayer. It is known as Ramadan. The purpose of this time is for one to focus on self-improvement towards the goal of renewing one's soul, to rid the self of worldly desires, passions, and pleasures in excess.

Doing so enables one to be focused as one seeks to care for self and loved ones, while addressing the needs of the less fortunate first in thought, then by way of compassionate deeds.

We live in uncertain times and experience peril in many forms. In these times, we are vulnerable to numerous misgivings and even greater misunderstandings along faith’s journey. We have seen these misunderstandings in our religious expressions lead to anger, hostility, violence, and bloodshed in streets around the world.

Perceived eternal truths differ according to the religious faith we follow and the basic principles which guide spiritual formation.

We need not compromise personal beliefs. If only we could rise above that which separates us. In diversity there is the opportunity for unity as we learn from each other similarities and notable differences. This can lead us down a worthy path of harmonious living, mutual respect, and cooperative motivations. This opens the door of opportunity for us to be tolerant of others, accepting each other, hence, setting the stage for a more peaceful co-existence with all.

To this end, "God" will be pleased with us; however, we understand the being of God Almighty to be. It is "God" who imparts Divine Love so as to aid us in making this happen. Encouragement from God empowers us to share this love with patience and compassion as the world we live in cries out for such attributes which define the very being of who "God" is. The quest for unity in diversity becomes then a notable strength.

The task before us is a mighty one, but whatever religious faith we follow, it is The Divine One amongst us who seeks to bless us as we labor in the vineyard set before all. In this, there is unity where diversity abounds.

