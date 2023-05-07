Submitted May 1, 2023

When it comes to politics and faith, my color is purple!

Our country has become deeply divided, particularly in recent years between red and blue affiliations. This happens most at election time. We focus on the blue or red ideologies and miss sight of the need to improve, heal, and address our national concerns. This is an overgeneralization, but the concern seems to be more about who is speaking or which perspective is being promoted rather than what is best for our country and beyond.

Sadly, I’ve seen the same phenomena in the Church. Dr. Tim Keller, pastor, church planter, and author, addresses the potential for evangelism in the post-Christian world. He notes that there seem to be red and blue Christians. The former group (red) affirms the inerrancy of Scripture and the need to affirm Biblical doctrine. This approach usually encompasses the sanctity of human life and sexual mores and identifications.

The latter group (blue) are concerned about social and environmental issues, including social justice, feeding the poor, reaching out to the disenfranchised, and caring for our physical world.

In focusing on our differences, both politically and faith based, we exert our time and energy on what is wrong with the opposite way of thinking. Instead of coming together, regardless of our differing emphases, we spend our mental and heartfelt energies on outdoing our “opponent.” The reality is we are in this together, and solutions will only be reached if we acknowledge our common ground and work together for answers.

There are many miracles in the Bible (all of which I believe to be true). But one of the greatest for me, and I am not sure it is biblically defined as a miracle, is the observation listed in Acts 2:46: “they continu[ed] daily in one accord” (KJV). In another version, the statement is “with one mind” (NASB). Acts 2:41 notes that the church was growing at a rapid rate and listed the number as 3,000 people. Sometimes today it is hard to find two people, inside or outside the church, who are “with one mind,” but 3,000! I am sure that the verse doesn’t imply that each individual in this group was in total agreement with everyone else. But, when they worshiped, their focus was on Jesus, and they were empowered by the Holy Spirit. Their differences in perspective, background, areas of service, and personal struggles faded as they came together to praise, thank, and confess before God.

The upcoming generations in America and elsewhere are disenchanted with politics and becoming “nones or dones” as it relates to the church. They are seeking integrity and authenticity and are finding neither. There are notable exceptions, but the picture that is most visible is one of contention and competition. Onlookers are, rightfully, disillusioned.

So, I return to my original statement. When it comes to the church and the government, my color is purple. I strongly affirm Biblical teaching, Jesus’ humanity, divinity, sacrifice, death, and resurrection. I affirm life for all humans, pre- or post-born (which probably identifies me with the color red). But I also believe we need to follow Jesus in feeding the poor, promoting social justice, and caring for our physical world (shades of blue). I encourage everyone reading this article to seek balance and reconciliation…and develop an appreciation for the color purple!

