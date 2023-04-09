Submitted April 5, 2023

Holy Saturday, as it is called, is often forgotten this time of year. It is in-between Good Friday and Easter. It is the day after the crucifixion of Jesus, but the day before we celebrate the stone being rolled away and the resurrection occurring.

The Son of Man, Jesus, was laid to rest in a tomb seemingly so permanent and without any future hope. This second day, this day in-between, was a day of waiting and reflecting on what took place and acknowledging the unknown of tomorrow. This in-between day was a day full of many unknowns. However, what was about to happen would change all of history. While everything else outside the tomb seemed to go on as normal for the annual Passover celebration and for the Sabbath, Jesus was preparing to shock the world. The unknown was about to happen behind a large stone. These once “all in” disciples were now afraid and hiding out of fear of the authorities. They were also grieving the death of their teacher, their messiah, and their friend.

I wonder about us; how do we react to living in-between? The waiting? The unknown? How do we react to the time in-between great pain and suffering when we try to figure out what is next? How do we react when we don’t get things to happen the way we want or in the time we want? Do you get frustrated? Admittedly, I do. On this day, while the disciples were seeking refuge, Jesus was about to do the impossible. He was about ready to set the captives free and defeat death itself. He was about to do things well beyond anything the disciples could have dreamed of. Their aspirations were limited to things of this world, and I wonder if our aspirations are as well.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t like waiting. I am probably not unusual. We are living at a time when immediate gratification is popular, when our demands and wants are seemingly warranted. We demand things to be done our way. However, I believe Jesus, on this day of in-between, is allowing not only his disciples but you and me to experience the blessing of waiting and learning to trust Him.

The psalmist repeatedly shares the concept of waiting, as in Psalm 27:14: “Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!” (ESV). Psalm 37:7 states: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him.” (For further reflection read: Psalms 25:21 and 37:34, 40:1, 52:9, and 62:1 and 62:5. Psalms about waiting with hope are 119:43 and also verses 74, 81, 114, and 147. Psalm 130:5-6 is another affirmation about waiting). Even the writer of Lamentations in 3:26 says it well: “It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.”

Consequently, living in the in-between is hard, but it is where our faith grows and is established. It is where life really happens and stretches our understanding of what is next as we learn to be patient and wait on the Lord. I love how F. B. Meyer says, “The tears of life belong to its interlude and not its finale.” The in-between is filled with many tears, but we are promised it will be so worth it in the end.

So today, as we prayerfully consider “living in-between,” I wonder what it could mean for you. Are you at peace that God is at work in ways you cannot see? Are you prepared to wait on the Lord quietly, knowing it takes strength and courage not to have tomorrow or the situation where you find yourself all figured out?

God will show up just like He did on Easter. For Christ has risen. And Christ will come again!

