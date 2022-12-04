Here we are in the “in-between.”

Most of life, it seems, is lived in the “in-between.” Right now, we are in that space between Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are “in-between” the turkey and the ham, the giving thanks and the giving gifts. We are “in-between” the roasted bird and the flying reindeer.

What is life like for you in the “in-between?” When I think of life in the “in-between,” I think of Joshua. He lived and led between that great leader Moses and the long succession of judges, between the wandering in the wilderness and the settling in the promised land. He lived “in-between” the leaving Egypt and the taking of the Canaan land. It was between the promise given and the promise received.

"In-between" can be challenging

To be sure, life in the “in-between” is not merely a life of waiting, some kind of boring existence, nor a life of wasting time. For Joshua, there were rivers to cross, battles to fight, people to organize, land to divide, and prayers to be prayed. In fact, there were many prayers to be prayed.

Life in the “in-between” was so challenging for Joshua that, throughout the first chapter of the Book of Joshua, God constantly encouraged Joshua to “be strong and courageous.” You see, life in the “in-between” is not for spiritual wimps. If you are going to win the battles, if you are going to take the land, if you are going to realize the promises of God for your life, you must be spiritually strong.

You must be strong in the “in-between” times. It is too late to stir up your spiritual strength when the battle is raging. If you haven’t determined to resist temptation before temptation arrives, you will never resist it when it stands at your door.

Life in the “in-between” is a time of preparation, a time of dedication, a time of determination. Because Joshua was spiritually strong and took courage in the promises of God, near the end of his life he could stand before the children of Israel and say, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods of your forefathers served beyond the river, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).

Choose to serve

Many people today seem to be “in-between,” undecided whether to serve the gods of this world or the One True God. Joshua lived in the “in-between,” and it was there where he decided that he and his household would serve the Lord. Let me ask you once again: how is your life in the “in between?” Have you determined to serve the Lord whether or not anyone else will serve Him with you?

Nearly fifty years ago, I made that determination. I was “in-between” college and career, “in-between” adolescence and adulthood, “in-between” single and married (just recently engaged) when my future wife and I determined that we and our household would serve the Lord. By the grace of God, we are still serving Him.

How is your life in the “in-between?” I hope that you are choosing to serve God. It will be the best decision you could ever make.

