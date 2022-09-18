In a portion of the "Great Faith" section of the book of Hebrews, the writer lifts up the names of Gideon, Samson, David, and others. In many ways, they were just ordinary people who were able to do extraordinary actions through the power and guidance of God. Again and again in this section, the Bible says "by faith" this was done and "by faith" that was done as their accomplishments are shared.

As the writer recounts some of the exceptional events, he then states, "And what more shall I say? I do not have time to tell" the details of these great people of faith (Hebrews 11:32 NIV).

As the author lifts up a few events, we are reminded that there are many, many more. In many ways, these figures can be an example for us. By faith, the Israelites escaped the Egyptians, walking on dry land. By faith, they marched around a city, awaiting the walls to fall. By faith, Abraham survived a test of his belief in God. By faith, Moses was able to lead the Israelites to freedom. These individuals and events can and do motivate us and encourage us.

Also included in the passage of Scripture are words of encouragement: "And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith" (Hebrews 12:1b-2a). Although I never participated in track events, I did my share of running during my twenty-four plus years in the military.

The ultimate goal for me was simple: to finish the run with some dignity. If running in a group, dignity was accomplished by not falling out. When running my yearly or semi-yearly individual physical training test, the goal was to pass and do the best I could. Though never accused of being fast, I strived to be steady. There were times when I did not finish with a great deal of dignity, but I reached my goal: to pass the test to the best of my ability.

During the pt test, those who finished early would often go back to encourage those still running. Sometimes I was one who was encouraged, and at other times, I was the encourager. We are also reminded that “a great cloud of witnesses” surrounds us (12:1a). They serve as our own, personal cheering squad, offering words of support and encouragement.

As we reflect on these great people of faith, we can draw many lessons and make many comparisons. We know that like us, each had faults, shortcomings, and sins. Yet, God used them to fulfill His plan because they yielded themselves to His guiding hand. As God spoke to these great people of faith, so does God speak to us. Through prayer, mediation, Scripture, and other means, God speaks to us, revealing God's purpose for our lives.

And so the question arises, what is God's purpose for you or me? I believe the answer lies between you and your God. We live in a world that has a great deal of pain and hurt and anguish and suffering. We are called to reach out to the hungry, the imprisoned, the sick, the thirsty, and the strangers in our midst.

Walls around Jericho need not fall, but walls of hatred can and must come down. Barriers that prevent true community need to be crossed. With God's grace, you and I can join the list of the faithful.

