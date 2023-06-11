Submitted June 7, 2023

“To have faith is to be sure of the things we hope for, to be certain of the things we cannot see” (Hebrews 1:11). “Let us keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, on whom our faith depends from beginning to end” (Hebrews 12:2a GNT).

Faith is so vital to our journey with Christ here on earth. Yet our faith is being challenged on many fronts. This year alone, we are on a record setting pace for mass killings in our nation. As of April, 88 lives have been lost in 17 mass killings. We, sadly, as of May 6 can add 8 more from the mass shooting in Texas. Assault weapons are indiscriminately killing our people, many of them children. And these assault weapons are easier, not harder, to obtain.

In our nation of turmoil, many seem to be turning to violence to resolve a hurt or a difference of understanding. Fear mongering and hate are running wild. If you have a different opinion than your neighbor, you are often seen as an enemy or a threat.

Our churches are not being turned to for comfort, stability, or a better foundation for life. Our faith in God seems to be waning. God knows we need to get back to the basics: faith in God and his son, Jesus Christ, and living out our faith by choosing love, compassion, and concern for others and for God’s creation, over “my way or the highway.”

To help strengthen and bolster my faith, I find the bimonthly devotional booklet called The Upper Room to be very valuable. The daily devotions contained in this booklet are written by Christians from all over the world.

In the July 19, 2022, devotional on faith, I learned an amazing scientific wonder: brown kelp that grows off the coast of Catalina Island in California is in constant motion and yet is able to withstand this constant battering because the kelp is anchored to the ocean floor with special growths called (are you ready for this?) “holdfasts”! Sounds like a name I would have given to them.

These “holdfasts” enable the kelp to not only survive and flourish but provide shelter and food for many ocean species.

God knows we need “holdfasts” in our life in order to stay anchored and rooted in Christ so that we can faithfully weather the storms of life and build up riches for ourselves and others in heaven (Matthew 6:20).

We live in a nation where bullying, prejudice, lying, fear-mongering, and hate are running too strong. Our nation is very divided, and people who are seen as different or less than someone else are being ostracized and shunned and, in some cases, even beaten and killed.

We, as faithful followers of Jesus, need to demand justice and proper treatment of all God’s children, be they immigrants, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, African Americans, or Caucasian Americans, persons of different sexual orientations, persons who speak different languages, be they young or old. We as faith-filled servants of Jesus need to see them as God’s children and faithfully treat them with the love of Jesus.

That is what God hopes we are doing and will continue to do, that we will continue to faithfully “holdfast” to Jesus and faithfully share the love of Jesus with others, even those with whom we disagree and even those who are seen as outsiders or unwanted in our culture.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

