Submitted May 18, 2022

I think that at time I pray as if I am offering God a multiple choice. “God, here is my prayer. Here are my best A, B, and C answers, and for the fun of it, I will give you an option D (other).” My A, B, and C answers reflect my limited, human understanding. Almost every time, God answers with option D, as if He is saying, “Let me show you how small you think!”

My prayer last night and this morning involved asking God to guard my heart, mind, and tongue. I have found myself being drawn into conversations recently, and even contributing to them, that I believe are not pleasing to God. These are conversations that reflect my limited, human nature. This hurts my heart when it happens, and I believe it hurts God’s too. So, this morning, with my prayer fresh on my lips, I walked out of the house to work. The birds were singing, and the sun was shining. It certainly is not hard to stay positive in moments like this. As soon as I arrived at work, I realized I had left my cell phone at home. With not enough time to go back to get it, I resigned myself to being without it for the day. This was not my A, B, or C choice for the day. God answered my prayer with option D. It is amazing how positive you can remain without the phone negativity at your fingertips! A few hours later, my daughter, called to see if I wanted her to bring it to me. I told her I would appreciate it if she did not, for I was “thinking on what’s true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent and worthy of praise” as Paul instructed (Philippians 4:8 NIV). God’s answer to my morning prayer was not what I had anticipated, yet much better than what I thought my options were.

It is easy to forget Paul’s instructions and focus on our answers to our problems. Paul warns that the mind set on the flesh leads to death: “For to set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace” (Romans 8:6). This is because a mind set on the flesh is a mind set on sin. It is not thinking about the things of God; it is not thinking about God at all!

When I engage in conversation that is not pleasing to God, my response is anything but peaceful. I become agitated and anxious. I lose focus on what matters. I can become paralyzed with anger and bitterness. I stop seeing joy around me, and because of that, I stop seeing God around me. Let us train our minds, as God through Paul instructs. The mind focused on the Spirit is fixated on good and holy things. And the Spirit-focused mind knows when to take those troublesome thoughts to the Lord and leave them there. Let us ask God to fix our eyes and mind on the good and perfect One. And remember God often answers our prayers with option D.

--

