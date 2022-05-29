Submitted May 25, 2022

It is Memorial Day this Monday, and, contrary to popular belief, this holiday does not commemorate picnics, swimming pools, and a long weekend. According to Webster, a memorial is "something established to remind people of a person or an event," in this case the sacrifices made by our soldiers and sailors to make and keep America free.

To remember takes effort. We use bookmarks, day-timers, calendars, and stickie notes. And still the old memory bank often comes up empty. But God remembers everything and wants us to remember some very important things, too.

Throughout the Scriptures, God did amazing and mighty works for His people. After destroying a sinful world in the Great Flood, He sent a rainbow and said, "I will remember my promise to you and to every being, that never again will the floods come and destroy all life" (Genesis 9:16-17).

When the Israelites were groaning beneath slavery to the Egyptians, "He heard their cries from heaven, and remembered his promise to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob to bring their descendants back into the land of Canaan." When Rachel lamented her barrenness, "God remembered about Rachel's plight, and answered her prayers by giving her a child" (Genesis 30:22).

But as years passed, there was always the danger that the next generation might forget His powerful works as well as His commandments. So He encouraged His people to remember them in unique ways. "Tie them to your hand to remind you to obey them, and tie them to your forehead between your eyes! Teach them to your children. Talk about them when you are sitting at home, when you are out walking, at bedtime, and before breakfast! Write them upon the doors of your houses and upon your gates!" (Deuteronomy 11:18-20).

Most of His admonitions, which we call the Ten Commandments, begin with the word "remember," as in "Remember the Sabbath as a holy day" and "Remember, you must not make or worship idols."

And in many of our churches today, you might find a table with this simple word inscribed on its front panel: "Remember." There the body and blood of our Lord are remembered as having been given for us on a cruel cross to save us from our sins.

Monday, let us remember those who fought and died for our country. As we gather around the pool and/or picnic table, let us take a moment to consider how much their sacrifice has purchased. Surely, there is no greater act than laying one's life aside for the betterment and freedom of others, as our veterans have done.

But on Tuesday and every day thereafter, let us remember what Jesus said, did, and continues to do. Let us make every day a Memorial Day to Him. "Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one's life for one's friends" (John 15:13). He considered you and me his friends. The very least we can do is to remember.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.