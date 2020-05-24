As this is the last week of the Easter season, I feel I must begin with “Alleluia! Christ is Risen.”

“The Lord is risen indeed. Alleluia!”

Right now, we really need a Good Shepherd and Gatekeeper in our lives. While most of us have never been a Gatekeeper for sheep, we probably have been Gatekeepers in other ways.

Gatekeepers provide protection. When we were children, literal Gatekeepers were in doorways and stairwells so that we would not hurt our curious little bodies. As we grew up, we looked at Gatekeepers as not just protecting us from harm but excluding us from doing something good, fun, or dangerous.

We are getting to the point in this pandemic when we are a little tired of the Gatekeepers. We have a guarded joy that our area will soon start to open a little more, the first and then second level of a new normal. Yet we find it hard not to push the envelope to go a little farther, to challenge the Gatekeeper parameters.

The word “shepherd” in Hebrew is from a verb that means “to tend, feed, graze in a pasture and protect”.

We have elected leaders and health care officials doing their best to be good shepherds and gatekeepers, guiding, and protecting us from what is out there – not wolves that might get sheep, but something our eyes cannot see.

Our tools of this gate keeping are many, and you all can name them: washing, masking, six feet of separation.

We sacrifice our usual freedom of interaction and, in many cases, our livelihood to care for all. We share what we have in common through making masks, giving to others, distributing food, and even receiving those government checks that went out to everyone. We share time, treasure, and talent.

Might I suggest, we have become a little “godlier,” emulating our God, who is the great keeper and protector and who is the guardian and shepherd. We are to imitate God to the best of our ability in good times and in times of pandemic, in the Lenten and Easter seasons along with the little deaths and resurrections of our lives here.

At the same time, our society is having debates about unemployment benefits and that certain parts of our economy are underpaying our laborers or leaving them with inadequate medical access, so that many of us can have cheap food, goods, and services.

The answers are complex and multifaceted, but perhaps a new normal can come out of this, along with environmental concerns, where we can be kinder, gentler, and live in a world that is healthier in a more balanced way.

Our area is blessed with the beginning of opening in a new normal. No more than twenty-five people may be together, but it feels good and seems to match the flowers and trees that are now bursting with life.

It is one step to a new normal in our resurrected lives in our life journey…even with the loss of sports, musicals, Little League, and graduations that will not be the same.

After this pandemic, we will continue to have ups and downs, times of red, yellow, and green in our lives. In the end, we will be resurrected up to joy, called by our resurrected shepherd, welcomed through the heavenly gates into that glorious pasture and calm waters, protected and loved children of God.

Alleluia! Christ is Risen.

The Lord is risen indeed. Alleluia!

