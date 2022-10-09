The United Nations Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley, recently warned the global village we call home, with nearly eight billion of God’s people, that an urgent response is needed. He basically indicated the clock is ticking if we are to avoid massive starvation.

As first reported by The Associated Press in its interview with Mr. Beasley, the need for food stuffs worldwide now stands at “345 million” (approximately 9-10% of the global population).

This number has reached astronomical levels when compared with numbers recorded about five years ago when those threatened with starvation stood at 80 million. Since 2017, that number has quadrupled. The causes are many. They include climate change, COVID-19, and war in the Ukraine where precious fertilizer quantities from one of the world’s most plentiful suppliers have been interrupted, further threatening massive crop production.

Mr. Beasley was assertively stressing the U.N.’s hopeful response from all throughout humanity. This response could include regular donors, global corporations worldwide, and billionaires who might give of their monetary resources. These suggestions account for a few thoughts others might see as a worthwhile response. Mr. Beasley offered further advice in stressing the need to care for the least fortunate and poor. This worldwide dilemma will take a unified response by all nations, crossing religious boundaries, and racial makeups, to include conversations on social issues, which seek to reach out to all lifestyles and all who live within the confines of financial and economic disparity.

As a local retired Christian pastor who has served in both hemispheres of our global village, I have witnessed and lived with God’s people in places where hunger, nakedness, and poverty are widespread, reaching near epidemic levels. In my later years, I continue to appreciate some of the world’s predominant religions and what is taught to followers worldwide. Diversity remains a potential strength.

In Buddhism, we read these words from an article titled “A Challenge to Buddhism,” written by Bikkho Bodhi PhD in the literary magazine Buddhadharma (2007). There the social statement equivalent reads: “The special challenge for Buddhism in our age is to stand up as an advocate for fairness in our world, a voice of conscience for victims of social, economic and political injustice who cannot stand up and speak for themselves.”

In the Qur’an, sacred scripture for followers of Islam, we encounter this thought: “The Righteous are those who feed the poor; the orphan and captive for the Love of God, encouraging us: (to) feed for sake and honor of God alone. We seek …neither reward or thanks” (Qur’an 76:8-9).

To help alleviate the hunger pangs of many, Hinduism advocates (in part paraphrased): “One may amass wealth. This can be good. But one needs to share and distribute. If someone keeps all one accumulates for self alone...the hoarded wealth might eventually lead to the cause of ruin” (Rig Veda 10-177-6).

In the Hebrew Bible (sacred scripture to followers of Judaism), the message, in part, is clear: “The Lord said to Moses…Give the people...the following instructions: When you arrive in the land where I am taking you, you will eat from the crops grown. But you must set aside some (for use) by the Lord” (Numbers 15:18).

Finally, as followers of Jesus of Nazareth, whom Christians believe is the Messiah, the Holy One of God, we explore briefly Jesus’ understanding of care for those who hunger for food worldwide: “And Jesus the King said: ‘I assure you: when you did it (served), to one of the least of my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me’” (Matthew 25:40).

And again, one day in conversation with Simon Peter (one of the original twelve disciples), Jesus put the question three times to him: “Simon, son of John, do you love Me...” Then again Jesus asked for a second time: “Simon, son of John, do you love Me?” Repeating the question one final time, Jesus asked: “Simon, son of John, do you love Me?” John affirmed he did. Jesus then said: “Then feed my lambs” referring to the people...“Then care for my sheep” referring to the people of God (John 21:15-19).

In summary, may we consider responding the same.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

