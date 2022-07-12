A pair of inspirational presenters behind Sweethearts & Heroes will be joining Lycoming College over the next several years in celebration of Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week (PFEW).

Tom Murphy, director and co-founder of Sweethearts & Heroes, and Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. Rick Yarosh, will present on the following days and times:

• Tuesday, July 12, Rick Yarosh: 6:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Academic Center, D001 Auditorium

• Tuesday, July 26, Rick Yarosh,: 6:45 - 8 p.m., Academic Center, D001 Auditorium

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: Tom Murphy 6:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Academic Center, D001 Auditorium

• Wednesday, Aug. 3: Tom Murphy, 9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m., Klump Academic Center, Auditorium

Yarosh’s and Murphy’s presentations will focus on H.O.P.E. (Hold On, Possibilities Exist!), empathy and resilience, which are the main themes that Sweethearts & Heroes has been presenting to students and teachers in schools nationwide for the past 15 years.

Yarosh is a retired U.S. Army sergeant who sustained life-threatening injuries while serving in Iraq in 2001. He will share his story with PFEW participants.

Organized and run by the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, PFEW provides practical, hands-on business, economic and career preparation education unlike any other youth development program.

Students are immersed in the world of business and in one short week, they come to understand, celebrate and embrace the American free enterprise system and unlock keys to successful careers and lives. To learn more, please visit www.pfew.org.

“We love PFEW and have been there several times,” said Murphy. “We’re happy to be back, spreading H.O.P.E. at PFEW!”

In late 2021, Sweethearts & Heroes released 13 Pillows For Affective Teachers, a fictional and inspiring allegorical novel that covers the themes of H.O.P.E. and Action found in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum. 13 Pillows is based on real students and teachers that Sweethearts & Heroes has encountered over the years. Murphy, of St. Albans, Vt., cowrote the book with Brian McKeon of Fort Worth, Texas.

13 Pillows is Part One of an in-progress, three-part series called The Custodian Chronicles. 13 Pillows is available on Amazon. Digital or printed copies are available upon request. The audiobook is available on Audible.

